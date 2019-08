Spotted: Winning horse and rider of the Stephen Silver Grand Prix at the Menlo Charity Horse Show

Emails InMenlo contributing photographer Jules Appleby:

“A gorgeous late Summer evening last Saturday at the Menlo CircusCclub that drew a big crowd of locals, members, and the equestrian community to watch the finalists ride in the Stephen Silver Grand Prix at the Menlo Charity Horse Show.

“A spectacular round secured first prize to trainer Harley Brown and Mylord Cornet (owned by Katherine Brewer).”

Photos by Jules Appleby (c) 2019