Urgent need for blood donations at Stanford Blood Center

Local residents are being asked to donate all blood types at Stanford Blood Center (SBC) to meet the immediate and ongoing going needs of local hospitals.

“Because of a drop in donations over the summer and higher than normal blood usage, we have a critically low inventory of blood products and need to replenish the blood supply to sustainable levels,” says SBC spokesperson Ross Coyle. “It’s the blood that we have readily available that allows us to save a life at a moment’s notice. So, we’re urging the community to please consider donating as soon and as regularly as they can.”

The Menlo Park location is at 445 Burgess Dr. Hours are Monday, Wednesday Friday and Saturday; Tuesday Noon to 7:30 pm; closed Thursday. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 888-723-7831 for same-day appointments.