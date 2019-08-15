Learn about Indian food from the Fiji Islands on Aug. 17

Learn about the fresh, delicious flavors of Fiji’s Indian food – and even better, have a taste at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm.

Chef Saras Rao will talk about the delicious Indian-influenced cuisine of Fiji, and will demonstrate how to make a pair of curries and a chutney. Saras grew up on the Fijian island of Viti Levu, and moved to the U.S. in 1987. For nearly 20 years, she ran her own restaurant in Hayward, Curry Corner. Today, Saras shares her techniques during cooking classes.

The free cooking program is for adults and teens, and no preregistration is necessary to attend, but seating is limited.

Photo by Paul Kuroda