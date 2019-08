Spotted: M-A students back on campus

Students were back on the Menlo Atherton High School campus yesterday for the start of the 2019-2020 school year. InMenlo contributing photographer – and M-A senior – Lena Kalotihos captured the enthusiasm of one identified goofy guy along with a quartet of gals: Kylie Wong left, Emily Zurcher on the bottom, Toni Shindler-Ruberg right, and Alise Johnson on top.

Photos by Lena Kalotihos (c)2019