Kerry Hoctor is busy closing up shop at Village Stationery in Menlo Park

We swung by Village Stationery Thursday afternoon to say thank you and good bye to the wonderful staff who’ve served Menlo Park so well for over four decades — and found owner Kerry Hoctor up a ladder taking down fixtures. The store is closing on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Kerry said he’s been overwhelmed with all the good wishes and the number of people who have stopped by. We’re not surprised by the good will.

There are some boxes of free stuff at the back of the store and lots of merchandise marked 75% off, so good deals to be had.

But paying tribute to a great locally- owned store is the best part!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019