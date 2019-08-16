Successful transitions from college to career is topic of Aug. 20 talk

Learn tips for an easier transition from college to career in a talk sponsored by the Stanford Alumni Peninsula Club on Tuesday, August 20, from 7:30 to 9:00 pm at Trinity Church (330 Ravenswood Avenue, Menlo Park).

Tricia Dolkas, a Stanford alumna in Human Biology and Engineering-Economic Systems and founder of KickStart Career, and Valori Stitt, a higher education professional, will discuss college career resource programs and how best to utilize them. Students and parents will learn helpful strategies and solutions.

All are welcome. $20 per person. Please contact Jeff Fenton [[email protected]] to RSVP. Stanford Alumni Assn. members please register online.