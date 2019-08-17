Jym Clendenin chronicles moments of the Tour de Menlo photographically

One might suggest that today’s just under 65-mile Tour de Menlo bike ride was easy-peasy for Menlo Park resident Jym Clendenin (pictured left above with fellow rider Bill Brownwell).

We say that as Jym, who recently turned 80, celebrated that milestone with a “flat” 80-mile ride with friend Bo Crane that turned into a 90-mile ride with an elevation gain of 2,000 feet, plus afternoon heat that hit 95 degrees. Jym was two pounds lighter the next morning!

Today Jym measured his distance at 62.126 miles.

The Tour de Menlo is a fundraising ride for the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation. That’s Rotary Club member Tom Gibboney (right) launching the ride at Menlo-Atherton High School this morning.

After taking different routes from the start — there are 35 and 46-mile options — all riders stop for a final rest stop at Madrone Park. Once back at M-A, riders are rewarded with a BBQ lunch and a little music.

Last year, the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation awarded over $100,000 in need-based scholarships to outstanding high school seniors at Menlo-Atherton, Eastside Preparatory, East Palo Alto High and Sacred Heart Prep. Most of the awards are made to students planning to attend four-year colleges and universities, but other grants go to students who begin at local community colleges.

Photos by Jym Clendenin (c) 2019