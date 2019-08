Try-it Truck comes to Menlo Park Library on Aug. 20

The Bay Area Discover Museum Try-It Truck, fun on wheels for students in Grades K-5, comes to the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.

This engineering lab-on-wheels introduces children to the engineering design process and high- and low-tech tools while encouraging them to take risks and try new ideas.

This event is made possible thanks to generous support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.