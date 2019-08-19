Congressional representatives visit SLAC and other national laboratories

Last week, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA) (pictured 5th from right) was part of a congressional delegation that visited SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park. Also along for the visit were Congressman Bill Foster (D-IL) and Congressman Jerry McNerney (D-CA). Other congressional representatives toured the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

It was part of an effort by Congressmen Foster to raise awareness about the importance of America’s 17 national laboratories in relation to economic growth, national security, and U.S. leadership in scientific and technological innovation.

“As the only PhD physicist in Congress and an employee of a Department of Energy national laboratory for over 20 years, I know the important work that our national labs perform every day to advance science and innovation in the United States,” Foster said. “I am proud to join my colleagues to get a first hand look at these facilities and meet with the men and women who do vital work here every day that keeps our country safer.”

“The SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has pushed the boundaries of human knowledge since 1962 and has been the home of six Nobel Laureates over its storied history,” Rep. Eshoo said. “It’s an honor to have my Congressional colleagues visit my District to tour SLAC and have them learn about the ground-breaking research that happens every day in my Silicon Valley community.”

Pictured left to right: Norbert Holtkamp – Deputy Director of SLAC; Andre Holly – Kinetics; Rep. Jerry McNerney; Duane Stedt – Kinetics; Jessica Moore – Peninsula Crane and Rigging; Rep. Bill Foster; Rep. Anna G. Eshoo; Tom Peterson – LCLS-II Technical Director; Ryan Adesnik – Associate Vice President for Government Relations at Stanford University; Chi-Chang Kao – Director of SLAC; Jeff Sims – LCLS-II Project Manager