Ravenswood Education Foundation “Adopt a Teacher” program looking for volunteers

Make a difference in a teacher’s life and impact students by “adopting” a K-8 teacher in East Palo Alto or eastern Menlo Park for a school year.

Provide your adopted teacher with encouraging notes and/or small gifts of appreciation, school supplies, and possibly help with classroom parties. Financial commitment is approximately $500. Time commitment is very flexible.

It’s fun and easy to adopt a teacher with a few friends. Sign up here for the upcoming 2019-20 school year! Questions? Contact Jazmin Sosa: [email protected]