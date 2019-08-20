Alma Station office building houses Schmidt philanthropies – and coffee kiosk

Construction of Alma Station is now complete and will be fully occupied by employees of Eric and Wendy Schmidt’s philanthropic and family offices. Located at 1010 Alma Street, adjacent to the Menlo Park Caltrain station, the 25,000-square-foot, three-story building features two levels of underground parking and a ground-level retail space that will be occupied by Saint Frank Coffee.

“Eric and I are grateful to the city and residents of Menlo Park and are eager to see the active enjoyment of the café, bike racks, and EV charging at the Alma Station project,” said Wendy Schmidt, President of The Schmidt Family Foundation and co-founder, Schmidt Ocean Institute. “Targeting near-zero energy and responsible water use were important goals for every member of our team. And the easy commuting location alongside Caltrain Alma Station is a great convenience for many who will work in the building.”

Saint Frank, a coffee shop with locations in San Francisco and at the Facebook campus, opened for business yesterday (Aug. 19) at 1018 Alma St. The operating hours for the kiosk are from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm weekdays and 8:00 am to at least 1:00 pm on weekends.

The Schmidt Family Foundation advances the development of renewable energy solutions and the wiser use of the world’s natural resources. Its grant-making operation, The 11th Hour Project, supports more than 150 non-profit organizations in program areas including climate and energy, ecological agriculture and human rights. Schmidt Marine Technology Partners, also a program of the Foundation, supports the development of innovative technologies to address the greatest ocean health challenges.

Photo of Alma Station (top) courtesy of The Schmidt Family Foundation; photo of coffee kiosk courtesy the city of Menlo Park