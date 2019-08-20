Bring your dogs and family to Menlo Park’s 4th Annual Paws for Paws on Aug. 24

On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Menlo Park’s 4th Annual Paws for Paws will be held at Burgess Park from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Bring your furry four-legged friends and family members and enjoy a day filled with activities and raffles. Attendees are invited to browse local pet vendors while their four-legged friends are spoiled with samples of dog treats. There will be K9 demonstrations by Menlo Park police canines and their handlers.

This is a free, family, pet-friendly event that includes face painting and activities for children as well as food trucks. The Facebook sponsored Kid Zone will feature a bounce house, arts and crafts, and laser tattoos! Veterinarians and pet vendors will be on hand to answer questions.

Additional highlights include:

-Free first aid instruction

-Photo opportunities

-K-9 meet and greet

-A vintage police vehicle

The event benefits the Menlo Park Police Foundation, the Menlo Park Police Department K9 Unit, and a portion of the proceeds go to Operation Freedom Paws.