Community meeting to discuss proposal to increase minimum wage to $15 set for Aug. 22

On September 10, 2019, the Menlo Park City Council will consider a new local law that requires employers to pay a minimum wage of $15 per hour effective January 1, 2020. The law applies to all employers operating in Menlo Park.

A community meeting to discuss the minimum wage proposal will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6:30 pm in the City Council Chambers (701 Laurel St.)

For more information: Visit menlopark.org/minimumwage; email Nick Pegueros ([email protected]) or call 650-330-6619.