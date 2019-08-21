Big day for historic Menlo Park businesses – Beltramo’s and the Oasis

Rubble is what’s left of Beltramo’s, a much revered Menlo Park wine and liquor store, following the demolition of the landmark building. In 2016, the Beltramo family announced it was closing the store, which had been operated by the family since 1882, and selling the property. It most recently temporarily housed a store selling fitness equipment.

Meanwhile, a mile or so south, there’s news about a new use for the Oasis, which coincidentally was housed in a building once owned by the Beltramo family. In an article for the Daily Post, Emily Mibach reports that the building’s current owners, HuHan Three LLC, is renting the space once occupied by the Oasis and Menlo-Atherton Glass to a Palo Alto-based venture capitalist firm, Pear VC. According to the Post, the interior has been gutted.

“Fortunately, the large OASIS sign over the door was removed and given to us,” emails Jim Lewis of the Menlo Park Historical Association. “It was turned over to Ray Mueller, who in turn, stored it at the City’s Municipal Corporation (Public Works) yard, located on Burgess Drive.

“Due to the building’s historic roots, a change in occupancy from a restaurant to an office building (including M-A Glass, which generates sales tax dollars) will need to go through a full EIR report process, as I understand it.”

In the Post article, the attorney for the current owners, disputed this saying “there is no need for his clients to file for a use change permit.”

The building that housed the Oasis was one of several Camp Fremont YMCAs during the during World War. Unlike the building that houses another landmark beer garden, the Alpine Inn, which just re-opened, it is not on the list of California Historical Landmarks.

“The Oasis Building has a lot of deferred maintenance, so from that standpoint, the property may get a long overdue facelift, and remain around perhaps for another 100 years,” comments Jim.

And about the saved entrance sign, Mayor Ray Mueller emails: “The hope is that when the Snack Shack remodel project is approved for Burgess Park, the sign can be included in the rebuild.”

Top photo of demolished Beltramo’s by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019; photo of Oasis Beer Garden by Chris Gulker (c) 2010