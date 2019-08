Nikki Borodi: Acrobatic Musical Storytelling come to Menlo Park Library on Aug. 22

Two acrobats reenact Jack and the Beanstalk at the Menlo Park Library on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. One acrobat is Jack; the other is the beanstalk!

Performance artists Nikki Borodi and Link Zampino put several new spins on the this tale. The narrative journey will include ukulele, singing, juggling, and acrobatics!

The free event is made possible by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.