Cafe Zoë among the recipients of the 2019 Golden Acorn Awards

The Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2019 recipients of the Golden Acorn Awards. They are:

Business Excellence Award: Cafe Zoë

A business that leads by example to effectively develop and encourage positive contributions to the Menlo Park community. (Pictured above, cafe owner Kathleen Daly and daughter Zoë)

Community Service Award: Tour de Menlo

A person, who, through his or her volunteer efforts, makes a significant contribution to the Menlo Park community or a specific non-profit organization.

Professional Leadership Award: MidPen Housing

An individual or group making a difference in any field of public service through innovation, professionalism, and contribution.

Unsung Hero Award: St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room

An individual or group making a substantive contribution through programs or services without need for recognition or remuneration.

Environmental Stewardship: Tarlton Properties and West Bay Recycled Water – Sharon Heights Project (Public-Private Partnership)

An individual or group demonstrating creative, responsible use and protection of the natural environment through conservation and sustainable practices

The awards will take place on September 19th at Hotel Nia.

In Menlo file photo (c) 2016