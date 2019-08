Spotted: Izola the crossing guard back at her post

As a household on the path to a local school, it’s been great to have Izola the traffic guard helping kids and parents cross two different crosswalks. While there are stop signs at all the intersections, some inpatient motorists doing a rolling stop at best. But not with Izola on duty! So, it was great to see her back on duty on the first day of school for the Menlo Park City School District.