Enrollment open for Teacher Pipeline Project to train for preschool teaching positions

Shape young hearts and minds by becoming an early learning educator! Enrollment is now open for Community Equity Collaborative‘s Teacher Pipeline Project. This program bundles early childhood college courses with childcare, meals plus individual coaching and is available at no cost in two convenient locations: the Boys and Girls Clubs in Menlo Park as well as Redwood City.

Students can earn up to 11 college credits, enough to quality for assistant teaching positions in many preschools. Pipeline participants are provided with ‘in the classroom learning opportunities’ and are connected with high quality childcare employers.

For more information and to begin the enrollment process, visit the Community Equity Collaborative website.

Classes start in late September. Orientation nights will be held on September 9th at 6:30 pm in Menlo Park (Boys & Girls Club, 401 Pierce Road) and September 11th at 6:00 pm in Redwood City (Boys & Girls Club,1109 Hilton Street). While registration assistance will be available at these sessions, class space is limited so online enrollment is highly recommended.

This program, coordinated by Community Equity Collaborative (CEC), is made possible through partnerships with Foothill College, the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula, Sparkpoint (a subsidiary of United Way) plus local community school districts, including Menlo Park City School District and the Redwood City School District.

To answer to any questions, contact Dayna Chung, the Director of Workforce Initiatives at [email protected] Dayna heads CEC along with two other Menlo Park residents, Timi Most and Heather Hopkins.

Photo, courtesy of Community Equity Collaborative, show three of the students from the first year of the Teacher Pipeline Pprogram, who now have jobs in a Menlo Park preschool.