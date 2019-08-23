Mayor Pro Tem Cecilia Taylor holds office hours on Aug. 24

Have a question or concern about Menlo Park? Mayor Pro Tem Cecilia Taylor is holding office hours on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Neighborhood Service Center (871 Hamilton Ave.) and would like to talk to you.

This is a great opportunity for people who don’t usually attend City meetings to ask questions and share their thoughts on various city issues with the Mayor Pro Tem in a convenient, casual and family-friendly environment.

The range of discussion can vary, with possible topics including neighborhood issues, ideas for the city to pursue, parks, or anything else that should be brought to the City Council’s attention. No appointment is necessary. All visitors will be welcomed.

Additional upcoming dates include:

-Thursday, September 5, 3-7 p.m.at the Onetta Harris Community Center, 100 Terminal Ave.

-Thursday, September 19, 3-7 p.m. at the Onetta Harris Community Center, 100 Terminal Ave.

InMenlo file photo from 2017 by Robb Most