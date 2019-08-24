Dogs and people enjoy 4th Annual Paws for Paws in Menlo Park

Duke the drug-sniffing canine of the Menlo Park Police Department was on hand with his trainer Det. Sgt. Ed Soares (pictured above) at the 4th annual Paws for Paws that runs through 2:00 pm today at Burgess Park.

Duke joined the department in May, 2016, as a narcotic detection dog for use in Menlo Park Police’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU). Sergeant Soares and Duke have completed an advanced narcotics certification course through the California Narcotic Canine Association (CNCA) and been featured on the cover of Working Dog magazine.

Duke has also earned recognition from the American Kennel Club (AKC) as the 2017 AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence winner for Uniformed Service K-9. You can read all about Duke on the American Kennel Club website.

There were, of course, just happy dogs and their human guardians on hand as well including Chris and Zoe Hart with Dalmation, Samwise, and Dennis with Maggie who was-unsure about the neck scarf.

The event benefits the Menlo Park Police Foundation, the Menlo Park Police Department K9 Unit, and a portion of the proceeds go to Operation Freedom Paws.