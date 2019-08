Get bike safety swag at Belle Haven Community Mobile Market on Aug. 25.

Facebook is providing bike repair and lunch boxes at its Belle Haven Community Mobile Market on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

The free bike repair clinic will be held at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library located at 413 Ivy Dr. The aim is to get students’ bikes ready for the school year, and each attendee will receive essential bike safety swag such as bells, lights and locks.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018