Reminder to consider serving on Menlo Park city commissions

Menlo Park City Council member Betsy Nash emailed a reminder about the opportunity to serve on city commissions:

“I want to make sure residents hear about opportunities to serve on our city commissions.

“Two city commissions currently have vacancies: one on the Planning Commission and one on Parks and Recreation.

“Serving on a City Commission is a great way to get involved with local government, meet interesting people and help your community. Commission members play an important role to help the City Council. I highly recommend the experience!

“Applications, due Thursday, August 29 at 5:00 pm, are available online. If you are interested, please apply.”