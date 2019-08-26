“Book-ish” Trivia Night comes to Menlo Park Library on Aug. 29

by Contributed Content on August 26, 2019

On Thursday, August 29, the Menlo Park Library is hosting a special, after-hours event just for adults 21 and over from 6:30 to 8:00 pm To celebrate the end of our Adult Summer Learning Challenge, we’re holding a “Book-ish” Trivia Night!

Join us for:
– Light refreshments and (adult) beverages
– Trivia game and prizes
– Adult Summer Learning Challenge Grand Prize drawing

Participation in the Adult Summer Learning Challenge is not required to attend Trivia Night (but finishing is requisite to enter the drawing)!

