“Book-ish” Trivia Night comes to Menlo Park Library on Aug. 29

On Thursday, August 29, the Menlo Park Library is hosting a special, after-hours event just for adults 21 and over from 6:30 to 8:00 pm To celebrate the end of our Adult Summer Learning Challenge, we’re holding a “Book-ish” Trivia Night!
Join us for:
– Light refreshments and (adult) beverages
– Trivia game and prizes
– Adult Summer Learning Challenge Grand Prize drawing
Participation in the Adult Summer Learning Challenge is not required to attend Trivia Night (but finishing is requisite to enter the drawing)!
