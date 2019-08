Ice Bucket Challenge comes to Menlo-Atherton High School in support of parent who has ALS

M-A parent Kevin Heller was recently diagnosed with ALS. His son, Michael, is a junior on the Varsity water polo team, which took the the Ice Bucket Challenge yesterday before practice. It coincided with the 5th anniversary of the initial Ice Bucket Challenge.

There is talk of another ice bucket challenge on Saturday when M-A is set to scrimmage with Menlo School.

Photos by Lesley Heller