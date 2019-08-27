Spotted: NASA hosts Anna Eshoo and Nancy Pelosi at Women’s Equality Day event

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, astronaut Megan McArthur and several special guests, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, took part in a Women’s Equality Day event yesterday (Aug. 26) at NASA’s Ames Research Center.

Call to Leadership: A Celebration of Women Leaders was organized by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group. Bridenstine talked about NASA’s mission to put the first woman on the Moon with its Artemis program.

Of note: Megan is a St. Francis grad.