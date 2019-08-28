DUI/Driver’s license checkpoint planned for Aug. 31 in Menlo Park

The Menlo Park Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 8:00 pm and 3:00 am.
Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.
Menlo Park police officers remind drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.
Last year, Menlo Park police investigated 14 DUI collisions which resulted in four major injuries.
The Police Department offers these reminders to ensure you have a safe night of fun that doesn’t involve a DUI:
- Always use a designated, sober driver – a friend who is not drinking, ride-share, cab or public transportation – to get home.
- See someone who is clearly impaired try and drive? Take the keys and help them make other arrangements to find a sober way home.
- Report drunk drivers – Call 911.
- Hosting a party? Offer nonalcoholic drinks. Monitor who is drinking and how they are getting home.
- Getting home safely is cheap, but getting a DUI is not! Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be upwards of $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.
