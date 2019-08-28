Kids invited to listen to books read by Menlo Park police officers on Aug. 30



Children and families are invited to meet their neighborhood police officers, eat pizza and bond over books on Friday, Aug. 30 from 6:30 to 7:45 pm outside Burgess pool in Burgess Park

• Listen to books read by police officers

• Receive a free children’s book

• Meet officers and get their autographs

• Pizza and refreshments for the kids

• Attend “Movie Night” immediately after in coordination with Community Services

A screening of Finding Dory will begin 15 minutes after the Friday Night Reads event concludes. The movie will be at the Burgess Pool.