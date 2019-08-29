Mathitude programs continue to expand with new Math Engagement Clubs

Emails Paula Hamilton who started Mathitude in 2013 to further math engagement for children and teens:

“We finished our Math Summer Refresh classes at Ladera Rec earlier this month, and we now have a suite of seven enrichment books available for rising second grade through rising Algebra students. These books are full-color and packed with games, puzzles and logic exercises that support deep mathematical understanding, number sense and critical thinking skills.

“Starting this week, we will be offering our Math Engagement Clubs at Ladera Rec and the Menlo Park studio. These clubs are a great way for students to extend beyond classroom practice, experience the joy and wonder of mathematical exploration and build strong mathematical relationships with friends while engaging in our collaborative activities.

“In addition to our clubs for first grade through eighth grade, we have extended our club offerings to the Pre-K and Kindergarten community. Over time, we’ve learned that early positive mathematical experiences are the best builder of math confidence and engagement, particularly with students that might not typically think of themselves as mathematicians.”

Photos by Benji Chang (c) 2019