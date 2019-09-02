Adult sports drop-in resumes regular schedule at two locations in Menlo Park

After a limited schedule due to summer camps and rentals, adult sports drop-in will return to its regular programming at the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium, beginning the week of September 3.

Drop-In sports, offered at both the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium and the Onetta Harris Community Center, are a great way to get in a daytime workout or friendly pickup game with members of the local community.

Arrillaga Family Gymnasium drop-in schedule:

-Monday/Wednesday/Friday: Basketball from Noon to 2 p.m. – $2/person

-Tuesday/Thursday: Volleyball from Noon to 2 p.m. – $2/person

-Sunday: Volleyball from 6:30-9:30 p.m. – $3/person

Onetta Harris Community Center drop-in schedule:

-Monday-Friday: Basketball from Noon to 6 p.m. – $2/person

-Monday-Friday: Fitness room open from Noon to 8 p.m. – $2/person

From Menlo Updates: used with permission