Writer’s panel discusses publishing options on Sept. 4

What are the steps — and the positives and negatives — of the many paths toward getting your writing published? Authors from the California Writers Club SF Peninsula branch will share their experiences and answer your questions.

This event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library.

The local branch holds regular meetings, workshops, lectures, and networking events for encouraging, championing, and cheering on fellow writers. Monthly meetings at the Sequoia Yacht Club in Redwood City on the third Saturday of every month.