Camper in Menlo Park celebrates 1st anniversary and adds happy hour

Camper Restaurant in Menlo Park, is celebrating its first anniversary on September 4th and adding a happy hour.

We stopped by on Friday night and thoroughly enjoyed a tasty salad featuring Webb Ranch tomatoes followed by really yummy Brentwood corn agnolotti.

“We continue to be blown away by how much kindness, encouragement and support the community has shown us over this past year,” said partner Logan Levant. “We aimed to open a neighborhood restaurant to meet the needs of the Valley, and we’ve grown from dinner service to lunch and dinner to brunch and now will open earlier and provide a social hour and small bites menu as well.”

Camper is open six days a week from 11:30 am to 10:00 pm serving lunch and dinner with the new small bites menu offered from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. The restaurant, located at 898 Santa Cruz Avenue, is closed on Sunday.

Familiar items on the small bites menu (pictured top) include some Camper classics like the Blistered Shishito Peppers, Deviled Eggs and daily-changing seasonal favorites, like a Compressed Melon Salad.

“Come in for an afternoon meeting and have a snack, a Sightglass Coffee, or to meet a friend for a drink at the bar,” said chef and partner Greg Kuzia-Carmel. “We will offer a selection of wines, cocktails, and local beers — all under $10 — that we think are fun and interesting.”