Menlo School Water Polo does #ALSIceBucketChallenge in support of M-A parent

Emails Lesley Heller, wife of Kevin Heller, an M-A parent who was recently diagnosed with ALS:

“The Menlo [School] boys water polo team did the ALS ice bucket challenge on Saturday morning. It was a terrific event. Jack Bowen, the Menlo head coach, is a class act!

The M-A boys team came to support the Menlo boys. In fact, the Menlo boys let the M-A guys dump the buckets over their heads! It was a great community building event.”

A fun video of the event is available online.

Photos courtesy of Heller family: top show parents Kevin and Lesley with son, Michael, who plays water polo for M-A; photo at right is Menlo coach Jack Bowen.