MPCSD kicks of its 2019-2020 Speaker Series with talk by Dr. Jo Boaler

The Menlo Park City School District announced its line-up for its 2019-20 Speaker Series, starting with Dr. Jo Boaler (pictured) introducing her new book Limitless Mind: Learn, Lead, and Live Without Barriers, on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 pm. All events are held at the Hillview Middle School PAC, 1100 Elder Avenue, Menlo Park.

Dr. Boaler, Professor of Mathematics Education at Stanford University, will share the latest research on how our minds work and how we can learn anything new at anytime, with the right mindset.

This series of evening events with local authors, movie showings, and expert discussions around parenting and education topics is annually produced by the Menlo Park City School District with the support of our District Council, Encinal PTO, Laurel PTO, Oak Knoll PTO, Hillview PTO, and the Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation.

Events are free and open to the public and include food and childcare for potty-trained children provided by Steve & Kate’s camp. For inquiries about this and future events, please contact Public Information Office Parke Treadway at [email protected]