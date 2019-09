Tuolumne River Film Festival returns to M-A PAC on Sept. 7

Join fellow nature lovers for an evening of fun and films to celebrate the Tuolumne River and the culture that flows from it! This year’s festival will feature short films from the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, the International Ocean Film Festival, live music, and much more!

The Festival takes place at the M-A PAC (555 Middlefield Rd.) on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 6:30 to 9:00 pm. More information and tickets available online.