Annual Atherton emergency preparedness drill on Sept. 7

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District (MPFPD), CERT, the Atherton Disaster and Preparedness Team (ADAPT), the Town of Atherton and the Atherton Police Department invite you to join us for the 4th Annual Atherton Community Emergency Drill on September 7, 2019 at Holbrook-Palmer Park (150 Watkins Avenue, Atherton). The drill begins at 8:00 am with check-in and concludes at 1:00 am, food and water will be available. Come learn and practice your disaster preparedness skills and build new knowledge in this simulated community-wide emergency event.