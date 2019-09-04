“Mutt Strutt” Super Heroes Dog Show is coming to Menlo Park

The newly-formed Silicon Valley Friends of Muttville chapter is hosting a community event in Menlo Park to benefit Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, a nationally-recognized animal rescue organization.

“Friends of Muttville was created to take the San Francisco-based organization into surrounding areas,” said Woodside resident and chapter President Mary Ancell (pictured far right with fellow board members Grayson Martin and Sara Rivers). “It’s an all-volunteer auxiliary group focused on introducing new supporters to Muttville and increasing support of Muttville’s mission through fundraising events.

“The upcoming “Mutt Strutt” event is our launch into the public eye, and the response so far has been terrific. We’re looking forward to a super fun celebration honoring superhero senior mutts.”

The centerpiece of “Mutt Strutt, which takes place on September 8 from noon to 2:00 pm at Fremont Park in Menlo Park, is a dog/owner costume and talent contest. This just-for-fun competition includes such categories as Best Super Hero, Best Trick, Best Formal Attire, and Best Smile. Judging is done by the audience with winners receiving the most enthusiastic audience applause.

There is no fee for participation in the competition. Dogs and their significant humans may register online by September 5. Leashed, dog-social pooches are welcome to attend even if not entered in the two contests.

Other activities include kids’ games such as “Ring Around the Fire Hydrant” and a “Bean-filled Poo-bag Toss,” music, lawn space for BYO picnics, and adoptable Muttville dogs. Master of Ceremonies is stand-up comic, Mickey Joseph, who recently returned to his Bay Area roots following a successful career onstage.