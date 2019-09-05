“Seascapes and Landscapes in Pastel” is featured exhibit at Portola Art Galley in September

“Seascapes and Landscapes in Pastel,” pastel paintings by artist Jan Prisco, is the featured exhibit at Portola Art Galley this September. A reception for the artist will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Known for her vibrant, colorful paintings of local scenes, Jan paints at locations that range from the oak-covered hills of the Peninsula, to the flower fields of Half Moon Bay, to the breathtaking ocean scenes of Pescadero, Monterey, Big Sur, and beyond.

In addition to exhibiting her work at the Portola Art Gallery in Menlo Park, Jan teaches plein air workshops, conducts classes at University Art and Atherton Art Foundation, has taught plein air workshops for Filoli, and teaches individual lessons in both pastel and oil painting.

The Portola Art Galley is located within at the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Rd., Menlo Park.

“Pescadero State Beach Beauty (11×14”, pastel, 2019) is one of the featured artworks in Jan Prisco’s September exhibit “Seascapes and Landscapes in Pastel” at the Portola Art Gallery.”