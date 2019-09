Big Dish walking paths closed 9/9 to 9/13/19

Here’s the notice on the Dish website: “There was temporary work completed on the trail to fill trip hazards but permanent work will need to take place. It is essential we get this competed before rain season starts. Please note, closure will need to take place due work trucks coming into The Dish as well as type of work being performed.”

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2016