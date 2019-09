Kids and teens invited to “paint like Frida” on Sept. 9

Come learn who Frida Kahlo was, and enjoy an afternoon of painting in her style. Christie’s Creative Cupboard will bring all the supplies. Registration required. Grades 4-12 are welcome.

This free event takes place on Monday, Sept. 9 at 3:30 pm at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library.