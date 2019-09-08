Madera restaurant receives 2019 Grand Award from Wine Spectator

Madera, the restaurant at Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, was honored in Wine Spectator’s 2019 Restaurant Awards, receiving the Grand Award, known as the ultimate recognition for restaurants with wine programs.

Wine Spectator’s annual Restaurant Awards celebrate restaurants that offer extensive and unique wines that are appropriate to their cuisines and appeal to a wide range of wine aficionados.

“We are thrilled to be honored again by Wine Spectator with their most prestigious distinction,” said Wine Director Paul Mekis (pictured). “At Madera, we place great emphasis and dedication into curating our wine list and providing the best service, as recognized by the Grand Award.”

On our visits to Madera, we’ve come to value Paul for his guidance on great bottles of wine at a good price point, meaning for those of us not on an expense account!

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2014