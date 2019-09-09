Dogs give it their all at first Mutt Strutt Super Heroes Dog Show in Menlo Park

Dog and their humans filled Fremont Park in Menlo Park on Sunday, all to raise awareness about San Francisco-based Muttville Senior Dog Rescue and its newest Silicon Valley chapter.

“Friends of Muttville was founded less than a year ago and Sunday’s Mutt Strutt Super Heroes Dog Show was our official public launch,” said Woodside resident Mary Ancell, President of Friends of Muttville, Silicon Valley.

“We’re thrilled with the community’s response to this first-time event, and excited to make it a regular part of our calendar. More than 100 humans — many with their dogs — were in the audience cheering on the over 35 dog/human teams taking part in the competition. In addition to the just-plain-fun factor, we’ve already raised well over $2,000 for Muttville — with pledges still coming in!

“Very special thank-yous to the seemingly tireless Friends of Muttville event group headed up by Grayson Martin of Redwood City, to the day’s volunteers — some of whom were already Muttville supporters and others who were new recruits — and to community supporters including Bowwow Meow (Menlo Park), Sigona’s Farmers Market (Redwood City), and Peet’s Coffee and Tea (Menlo Park). Plus big thanks and recognition to our totally cool MC, comic Mickey Joseph, DJ “Fabulous” Fred, and comic Nicole Tran (who took time off from her own participation in the current comedy competition).”

Added Sherri Franklin, founder of Muttville Senior Dog Rescue: “What an incredible turnout for our first annual Muttville Mutt Strut! The Friends of Muttville threw a great party. Of course, this dog loving community came out in full force and took the doggie competition seriously! Best smile, best strut, best bling and best super hero, there were no losers. Muttville loves the Menlo Park community!”

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019