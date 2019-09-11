Remembering “The Day the Music Died” at the Menlo Park Library on Sept. 17

In the early hours of February 3, 1959, a small plane took off from Clear Lake, Iowa, heading for Fargo, North Dakota. On board were the pilot and three young pop musicians: Buddy Holly (pictured), Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper. A few minutes after take-off, the plane inexplicably crashed, killing all on board.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, an illustrated lecture will be presented by musician and educator Dulais Rhys, Ph.D at the Menlo Park Library exploring the lives, careers, and tragic deaths of these three performers. Their big hits, including “Peggy Sue,” “Donna,” “La Bamba,” and “Chantilly Lace” will be shared, as well lesser-known tunes. Singing along is encouraged!

Dulais Rhys is a professional musician holding bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in music from the University of Wales, as well as several teaching diplomas. He also studied composition, conducting and electronic music at the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore, Maryland. His book To Philadelphia and Back: The Life and Music of Joseph Parry was published in 2010.

This event is made possible in part thanks to contributions to the Friends of the Menlo Park Library..