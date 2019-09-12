Photographer Mark Tuschman’s immigrant-focused exhibit moves to new location

Menlo Park-based photographer Mark Tuschman is taking his Immigrants are US: Photography and Stories of Courage and Resilience to All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Palo Alto the weekend of September 13.

For the past year Mark has interviewed and photographed over 100 immigrants from the undocumented, to those seeking asylum, to DACA recipients, and finally, to those with full citizenship. His work includes people of all skills, from those doing manual labor to those highly skilled in medicine, law, and hi-tech.

“This project came about from my sense of the dire need to increase understanding of and empathy towards immigrants and to move us, as a country, towards a more humane, compassionate, and integrated society,” he said.

“Knowing that those who succumb to negative narratives about immigrants may have had few opportunities to engage, in proximity, with them, I wanted to bring the breadth, depth, and complexity of immigrant experiences and contributions forward through photographs and stories, giving people access in a way that they may not have otherwise had. After all, one can argue about politics or even disregard facts but one cannot argue a person’s story.”

Mark will speak at the opening reception on Friday, Sept. 13, from 5:30 to 8:00 pm and will be on hand Saturday, Sept. 14 from 4:00 to 6:oo pm and Sunday, Sept. 15, from noon to 2:00 pm. All Saints’ Episcopal Church is located at 555 Waverley St, Palo Alto.

Photo (that will be part of the exhibit) by Mark Tuschman (c) 2019