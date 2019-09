West Bay Model Railroad schedules three Fall open houses

You don’t have to wait until the holidays this year to see the passenger and freight trains running at the West Bay Model Railroad. There are three open houses from 1:00 to 4:00 pm this Fall, Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9. Members will be on hand to answer questions. Free; donations accepted. Menlo Park Caltrain Station (south end), 1090 Merrill St.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2015