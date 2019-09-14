Bonnie Lockhart brings music from around the world to Menlo Park Library on Sept. 17

“Songs and Music Games from Around the World” is Bonnie Lockhart’s participatory concert for preschool and primary grade children and families.

Come to the Menlo Park Library on Sept. 17 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm for a show full of sing-along, clap along, move-along activities with folk songs from many countries and cultures including Jamaica, Japan, Nigeria, Nicaragua and the United States. Kids and families cooperate and collaborate in singing games, call and response chants, story-songs, and on-the-spot rhythm bands.

Bonnie Lockhart is an Oakland, California-based singer, songwriter and educator. Bonnie weds her long-time love of participatory, community-building song with her background in early childhood education to bring music to young children and their families. She has two recent albums for children, families, and teachers.

This free event has received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.