Cat’s out of the bag: The Curry family now calls Atherton home

Since early summer, locals have been “whispering” the news that Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, had bought an estate in Atherton. Yesterday, the news went nationwide with reports that the purchase price was $31 million, the most paid for a house in the entire Bay Area.

Image courtesy of Studio Green