Community checks out the new Stanford Hospital during open house

InMenlo contributing photographer Irene Searles took part in a media tour of the new Stanford Hospital yesterday while the first of two community open houses was going on.

She emails: “We were able tour the patient rooms, the surgical floor, and were ‘guided’ by screens at a few stops that showed videos of a patient experience. It was extremely well done.

“Each visitor was given a bag with a water bottle, a tin of bandaids and a voucher for lunch from one of the many food trucks. We enjoyed the Vietnamese food!”

More than 10,000 people registered to tour the 842,000 square foot facility.

The plaza between the original Stanford Hospital and the new facility was host to a street fair featuring demonstrations of the latest telehealth and virtual reality tools used in surgery and patient care, health and nutrition advice, Stanford’s therapy dogs, and an oversized operation game (pictured below).

Attendees also saw the robots that deliver supplies throughout the hospital, the base isolators that protect the building from a major earthquake, some of the 400 pieces of original art, and acres of rooftop gardens.

Photos by Irene Searles (c) 2019