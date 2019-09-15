Senior legal rights is focus of talk at Little House on Sept. 17

Guardianship? Estate planning? Trusts? What are the rules? Can you change your mind? What legal rights do you have?

Bring your questions and find out something you don’t know and something you should know at Little House (800 Middle Ave., Menlo Park) on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 1:30 pm. Guest speaker attorney Ronald Marblestone will lead attendees through these issues and show attendees what they can do about them.

Ronald Marblestone is a litigation attorney who serves Redwood City in probate, estate planning and trust administration cases

This free lecture is sponsored by Liliana Perazich and Beth Leathers, Senior Real Estate Specialists.

Refreshments served. RSVP 326-2025 /walk ins welcome.