Spotted: Old friends meeting at Menlo Oaks yard sale

Old friends Alice Newton (left) and Dorothy Fadiman met up at the Menlo Oaks Yard Sale on Saturday. Alice was looking for items that could be repurposed for the International Table at the upcoming Harvest Festival in Palo Alto on September 28. Dorothy was trying to find new homes for the many things she’d collected from around the world as a film maker and donated many items generously.

Thirty home spanning 10 streets participated this year, plus Peninsula School! Many different things were sold – furniture, computer software, sports equipment, comic books, china, lots of legos, lots of clothing, jewelry, even a Hopi Kachina doll.

The yard sale is sponsored by the Menlo Oaks District Association (MODA), a non-profit organization representing the interests of the neighbors in the Menlo Oaks district in unincorporated Menlo Park.

Photo by Judy Horst (c) 2019