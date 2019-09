Menlo’s favorite “dad band” plays Freewheel Brewing Co. on Sept. 20

Emails Allen Weinger: “Hi, friends. Well, the kids are back in school, football’s on TV, and there’s a slight chill in the evening air.

“Come celebrate the change of the seasons at the Members’ homecoming/almost-solstice show this Friday evening, September 20, at our favorite local brew pub, the Freewheel Brewing Co. at 3736 Florence Street in Marsh Manor in Redwood City.

“The rock’n’roll and good times start at 7:30. We hope to see you there.”